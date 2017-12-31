Metro trains to be operated till 2:30 am on Dec 31

By | Published: 12:51 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Metro trains will be operated till 2.30 am on December 31 night on the New Year eve for extending a safe and happy journey for those participating in the celebrations.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited officials said last train from Nagole and Miyapur stations will leave the stations at 2.30 am. Generally, the Metro services are operated till 10 pm but considering the New Year celebrations, Metro authorities have decided to extend the train services till 2.30 on December 31 night.

This apart, additional security is being deployed at the stations to avoid any untoward incident and ensure safety of passengers. Metro authorities had extended the train services till 11 pm for the film stars cricket match held at Uppal stadium a few days back.