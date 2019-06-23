Metropolia a destination for applied sciences

By | Published: 12:44 am 2:23 pm

Located in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Metropolia University of Applied Sciences is a multidisciplinary international university of applied sciences, the largest of its kind in Finland with 16,500 students. The university operated under the Metropolia name since 2008, following the merger of two major universities of applied sciences; EVTEK University of Applied Sciences and Helsinki Polytechnic Stadia. The university has four fields of study: culture, business, health care and social services, and technology.

Metropolia University of Applied Sciences is one of the most international universities of applied sciences in Finland. Twelve international degree programmes, student and teacher mobility, work placement opportunities abroad and various projects play an essential role in the international activities at Metropolia. Over 1,450 foreign students representing 90 nationalities study in Metropolia. Some 550 Metropolia students visit partner schools abroad as exchanges of over three months and about 450 exchange students come to Metropolia.

Metropolia has over 400 partner universities around the world. Prospective students are able to choose between various programmes across multiple fields; every prospective student, regardless of their academic level, is warmly welcomed to study at Metropolia, which is why the university has an extensive set of programs offering long-term studies (degree studies) as well as short-term studies (summer school, exchange).

Courses offered:

Master Degree Course:

• Master of Business Administration in Business Informatics

• Master of Business Administration in Health Business Management

• Master of Engineering in Business Informatics

• Master of Engineering in Health Business Management

• Master of Engineering in Industrial Management

• Master of Engineering in Information Technology

• Master of Social Services and Health care in Health Business Management

Bachelors’ Degree Course:

• Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business and Logistics

• Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics

• Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology

• Bachelor of Health Care in Nursing

• Bachelor of Social Services in Social Services

Metropolia University of Applied Sciences has been awarded the Erasmus Charter for Higher Education (ECHE) for the years 2014-2020. The charter confirms that Metropolia can participate in Erasmus+ mobility and projects (The Erasmus Programme (EuRopean Community Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students) is a European Union (EU) student exchange programme established in 1987. Erasmus+, or Erasmus Plus, is the new programme combining all the EU’s current schemes for education, training, youth and sport, which was started in January 2014.)

Metropolia’s Erasmus+ activities cover mobility cooperation with an extensive network of European institutions. In addition, Metropolia has received Erasmus+ International Credit Mobility funding with the following partner institutions outside the European higher education area: Australia: La Trobe University; Canada: Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Lakehead University and University of Saskatchewan; Egypt: Nabta University; Hong Kong: Lingnan University; India: Chitkara University; Jordan: Zarqa University; Kosovo: Heimerer College; Malaysia: Universiti Teknologi Malaysia; Mexico: Universidad de Monterrey; New Zealand: Unitec Institute of Technology; Sri Lanka: University of Colombo; Thailand: Sirindhorn International Institute of Technology; United States of America: Texas Tech University and Weber State University

As one of Finland’s largest universities of applied sciences, Metropolia offers its students not just comprehensive program choices, but also extensive alumni connections, an innovative learning environment and pioneering working-life approaches.

METROPOLIA IN BRIEF

• 16,400 students

• 2,840 Bachelor’s and 420 Master’s graduates in 2018

• Staff 920

• 69 degree programmes – 11 of them in English

• 43 Bachelor’s degree programmes – 6 of them in English

• 26 Master’s degree programmes – 5 of them in English

• Most popular UAS in Finland in terms of applicants: 4.1 first-choice applicants per study place in 2018

• Every eighth UAS student in Finland graduates from Metropolia

• 900 foreign degree students, nearly 90 nationalities

-Prof. KP Singh

Founder & CEO, IMFS

Mail Id: info@imfshyd.com