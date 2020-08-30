MF investment in REITs jumps three-fold

Mutual funds’ investment in infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) dropped by 8 per cent to Rs 4,968 crore in the period under review

New Delhi: Emerging investment instrument REIT seems to be finally catching investors’ fancy, with mutual funds investing a whopping Rs 735 crore in such units in the first six months of 2020, nearly three-fold jump from the year-ago period.

However, mutual funds’ investment in infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) dropped by 8 per cent to Rs 4,968 crore in the period under review, data with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

REITs and InvITs are relatively new investment instruments in the Indian context but are extremely popular in global markets. While an REIT comprises a portfolio of commercial real assets, a major portion of which are already leased out, InvITs comprise a portfolio of infrastructure assets such as highways, power transmission assets.

Overall, mutual funds have increased their exposure in these investment avenues over the past one year. Investment by fund houses in REITs jumped from a mere Rs 7 crore in January 2019 to Rs 71 crore in January this year and further increased to Rs 402 crore in June 2020. Fund managers infused Rs 735 crore in real estate investment trusts (REITs) in January-June 2020 compared to Rs 249 crore in the first six months of last year.

Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO of Groww said lowered interest rates post Coronavirus is causing more investors to hunt for higher returns in different asset classes. “Prices in the real estate sector fell down drastically in March. Interest rates were lowered by a significant margin which is now fuelling some investment in the sector. Besides, there was a considerable rise in NRIs looking to buy property in India as well NRIs moving back to India,” he added.

“In the case of an REIT which was listed on the bourses last year, the distribution yield on a pre-tax basis was in excess of 8 per cent for the first year and the price of the unit had appreciated by 20 per cent since listing giving a total return of 28 per cent,” said Sameer Kaul, MD and CEO, of TrustPlutus Wealth Managers (India).

“Also, in the case of REITs, yields are currently in the range of 7.50-8 per cent. In the case of InvITs the yields are in double digits. This further increases the attractiveness of these instruments for debt and hybrid mutual funds in the current environment where the RBI has been cutting interest rates and has announced several liquidity enhancing measures which have resulted in yields coming off significantly across tenures for high quality papers,” Kaul said.