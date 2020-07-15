MFIN re-elects Nambiar as chairperson

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN), industry association and self-regulatory body for the microfinance industry in India, re-elected Manoj Kumar Nambiar as Chairperson. Devesh Sachdev, CEO at Fusion Microfinance, is elected as Vice-Chairperson of the governing board.

The microfinance sector serves over 60 million and impacts over 300 million lives, said Nambiar, who is currently the Managing Director of Arohan Financial Services Limited.

Microfinance is seen as a lead avenue to further the cause of financial inclusion, said Sachdev in a statement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .