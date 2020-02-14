mfine launches remote clinics

By | Published: 1:44 am

Hyderabad: mfine-an artificial intelligence enabled, on-demand healthcare company, has launched ‘Remote Clinics’ an initiative to bring hospital’s satellite or nodal centres, corporate clinic outposts and diagnostic health centres on their platform.

Sharing about the new initiative, mfine co-founder Ashutosh Lawania told Telangana Today, “We want to provide access to quality healthcare and specialty services to people in not only large cities but smaller towns. mfine wants to solve the problem of point-of-care by providing health records and digital prescriptions. Patients can go to nearby clinics and hospital outposts for specialty care through the platform.”

This newly launched format of healthcare delivery is currently being deployed across eight primary healthcare clinics and 15 corporate clinics. It has also partnered with RxDx (Bengaluru) and Fortis (Mumbai) to help connect patients from the rural districts with specialists and super-specialty doctors in the cities.

He added, “We currently have tie-ups with 220 hospitals in six cities across India. We have provided care to five lakh patients so far and have 1.4 million registered users on the platform. We will extend these hospitals’ nodal centres and rope in new centres as well. mfine aims to replicate this model across India, by partnering with specialty hospitals having primary health centres and add 100 more clinics on our network by end of 2020. We should have at least 500 hospitals/clinics by then on board.”

In Hyderabad, the company has about 65 hospitals on board. The company will be looking at expanding its network with more establishments in the coming 6-12 months.

The company partners with hospitals instead of aggregating individual doctors on its platform. The company’s artificial intelligence engine has the ability to diagnose and triage over 1,200 common diseases, read hundreds of health parameters in the diagnostic reports thus saving significant time for the doctors.

