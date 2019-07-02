mfine raises funds from Alteria Capital

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: mfine, a health-tech AI startup that enables virtual medical consultations has raised Rs 31 crore in total, as venture debt from Alteria Capital, India’s largest venture debt fund.

In June alone, over 25,000 transactions were completed on mfine with the customer base growing 30 per cent month over month. In the next six months, mfine will foray into Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. mfine also recently raised $17.2 million in series B from SBI Investment, SBI Ven Capital, Stellaris Venture Partners and Prime Venture Partners.

mfine partners with hospitals instead of aggregating individual doctors on its platform. It has already built a network of 160 such hospitals across five cities. Hospital partnerships enable mfine to make quality care of doctors available on a digital channel. Specialist doctors from these hospitals are assisted by mfine’s AI system, improving their efficiency and effectiveness dramatically.

mfine’s care team of more than 80 in-house doctors are working alongside the AI system, offering best possible diagnosis and care. The AI engine has the ability to diagnose and triage over 1200 common diseases, read hundreds of health parameters in the diagnostic reports thus saving significant time for the doctors.

mfine aims to be one of the largest virtual hospitals in the world with services across primary care, secondary care and chronic care management including auxiliary services like medicine delivery and diagnostic tests. In the next 12 months, it will bring together India’s top 250 hospitals, from 10 cities with more than 2,500 doctors onto its virtual hospital platform. The company will be tripling its investments in AI, mobile engineering and hardware integration.

Alteria Capital is India’s largest venture debt fund with an Rs 800 crore corpus and a greenshoe option of Rs 200 crore. Alteria provides venture debt in the range of Rs 5-100 crore to venture backed companies. Alteria’s current portfolio includes Faasos, Portea, Fingerlix (Maverix Platforms Pvt Ltd), Toppr Technologies, Raw Pressery, Vogo Bikes, Dunzo, Vinculum, Mfine, Zest Money, Stanza Living, Country Delight, Loadshare, Limetray and Universal Sportsbiz (Wrogn, Imara & Ms. Taken brands).

Including the current funding round, the startup raised over $28 million and has 300 employees in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

