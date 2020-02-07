MGBS Interchange Metro Station- An engineering marvel in Hyderabad!

By | Published: 12:23 am 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The flagging off of the Hyderabad Metro Rail services on the Jubilee Bus Station-Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station route by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday will unveil yet another engineering marvel in the form of MGBS Interchange Metro station in the city. Spread over three lakh square feet, the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station Interchange Metro station is the largest Metro station in the country with plenty of special features.

The station is built in a unique way, interchanging both corridors (Corridor 2–JBS to Falaknuma at the higher level and Corridor 1- Miyapur to LB Nagar at the lower level). There are three levels with each level again split into two, as one corridor has to pass over the other. All the facilities at the stations here get seamlessly integrated in a passenger-friendly manner and passengers can transit from one corridor to another in a smooth way, HMR officials said.

The MGBS Interchange Metro station is 142m long and 60m wide, and has been designed spaciously to accommodate the future needs of the next 100 years, retail outlets, entertainment zones and convenience outlets in an area concourse level. While the platform level of corridor 2 is at 75 ft height and roof level at 108 ft, the roof is designed with tetrahedron supported columns to look like a modern airport for unobstructed view and improved aesthetics.

The station is provisioned with two entry-exits and wider skywalks from both sides of the waterfront for commuters to enter the station and two emergency exits for egress. Additional entry-exit is provided at the foot of the existing bus facility for alighting passengers coming from different parts of the country. The integrated station has four lifts, 12 escalators and sufficient number of staircases.

Officials estimate as many as 60,000 passengers will make use of the station every day. The open spaces, lifts, escalators, staircases etc. will be able to accommodate a minimum of 6,000 passengers at any point of time. The entire premises are covered by 150 CCTV cameras for better surveillance.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.