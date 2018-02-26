MGIT All set for Yukti-2018

By | Published: 12:37 am 1:37 am

Hyderabad: The stage is set for Yukti-2018, a national-level technical fest of the Department of IT, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT), on Monday.

The annual event which is being conducted on the campus for the 10th consecutive year is expected to be attended by more than 3,000 students. It will provide an opportunity for students to showcase their talent in various areas and also help present their ideas which may lay groundwork for the next cutting-edge technology.

To promote the fest, the students organised a flash mob on the campus.

Technical events such as Paper Presentation, Poster Presentation, Code Monkey, Battle of Brains, D-crypt, Tech Gene and non-technical events, including Snaphunt, Its Showtime, Splice, Crime scene investigation, Tech buzz, Wissen, are being organised as part of the fest. Telangana Today is the media partner of the event.