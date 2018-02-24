MGIT to organise Yukti 2018 on Feb 26

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Department of IT, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) is organising Yukti-2018, a national level technical fest on its campus on February 26.

More than 3,000 students from engineering colleges from across the country are expected to participate in the 10th annual technical fest.

The technical symposium will provide an opportunity for students to showcase their talent and present their ideas which may lay groundwork for the next cutting edge technology.

The department is organizing technical events like Paper Presentation, Poster Presentation, Code Monkey, Battle of Brains, D-crypt, Tech Gene etc. Non-technical events including Snaphunt, Its Showtime, Splice, Crime scene investigation, Tech buzz, Wissen etc are also being organised.