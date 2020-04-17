MHA issues order to include activities in four sectors in its consolidated lockdown guidelines

By | Published: 3:07 pm

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order to include more activities which include Non-Banking financial institutions, cooperative credit societies and other financial institutions with minimum staff, making them exempt from the lockdown with effect from April 20.

MHA in its order has included in water supply and sanitation, laying/erection of power transmission lines and telecom optical fibre and cable along with related activities in “Construction activities in rural areas” clause.

Similarly, Home ministry has added collection, harvesting and processing of Minor Forest Produce (MFPF)/Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers in forest areas in ‘agriculture and horticultural activities.’ The ministry, in its third addition, has added Bamboo, Coconut, Arecanut, Cocoa, spices plantation and their harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing making them exempted from the lockdown with effect from April 20.

To give relaxation to the financial sector, MHA has allowed Non-Banking financial institutions (NBFCs) including Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) and Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) with bare minimum staff have been allowed to function.

These activities will be allowed from 20th April in non-containment zones.

