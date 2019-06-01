MHO imposes fines for littering roads in Warangal

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Warangal Urban: Municipal Health Officer (MHO) of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Dr B Raja Reddy has warned those who are littering the roads and other public spaces that fine would imposed on them.

He made a surprise inspection at Warangal Railway station, Bus station and JPN road in the city on Saturday. He imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a total of 15 shop owners, who littered the road in front their shops. Raja Reddy also levied penalty of Rs 4,000 on two persons who dumped the construction debris on the road. On the occasion, he warned that the GWMC would take action against those who litter the public spaces and roads.