MHRD scholarships deadline extended

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The last date to apply for merit scholarship offered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development has been extended till November 15. This extension is applicable to fresh applicants and also for students who wish to renew their scholarship on the national scholarship portal.

Students who passed intermediate in March 2019 or pursuing higher studies in 2019-20 can apply by visiting the website http://scholarships.gov.in. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be placed on the Board of Intermediate Education website www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The HRD Ministry has allotted 2,570 scholarships to the State.

