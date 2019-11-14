MHRD to work closely with States on skill development

By | Published: 12:06 am 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is trying to lead the skill development process in the country by integrating and incorporating skilling into the general education. The MHRD is identifying those States which already have cohesive skill programmes, which are linked with education system to ensure a closer alignment, such as Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) in Telangana.

Subba Rao, senior economic advisor, MHRD, told Telangana Today, “We have set this as one of our priorities for the future. In a month or two, we would be coming out with more specific initiatives after the right approvals are received, where all the States will be working with us.”

“We believe employability is that which bridges the gap between learning and the requirements of the industry. We want to infuse new blood into the entire process by relating our curriculum to the industry demand,” he pointed out.

Skilling mechanism

Rao said, “We are taking up skill development in higher education in three ways. We are adding skill courses to the regular BA, B Com courses in the summer vacation and after college hours so that the number of required hours are put in, so that at the end of the degree, graduates can get a skill certificate at a certain level by the concerned Sector Skill Council. This will also include an industry attachment.”

“Secondly, many skill embedded degree courses such as BBA (Logistics), BBA (Retail) and B Sc in Media & Entertainment are being created. We have already seen progress in BBA (Logistics), with about 15 institutes in the country doing it. Second semester apprenticeships had been tied up where students are earning while they learn. This is encouraging, and we want to scale this up to at least 1,000 colleges when the next academic year begins,” he added.

The third is that the UGC, University System and the State governments will facilitate the skilled courses across 7-8 major sectors in demand, to be incorporated in the choice-based credit system. For instance, a BA Sociology student instead of taking history as an optional in the second year can take tourism & hospitality or IT or Retail or a sector that is employable skill-based course in the basket of options, so that by the time the degree is over, the optional course can fetch jobs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.