Mi MIX 4 smartphone with 64MP camera to launch in 2019

Beijing: After launching Mi MIX 3 5G at MWC 2019, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is now gearing up to launch another smartphone in the same series – Mi MIX 4 – with 64MP sensor, later this year, said Wang Teng Thomas, Product Director at Xiaomi.

In a Weibo post, Thomas confirmed that Mi MIX 4 will have a camera that will be “better than” the 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor.

The device is also claimed to have a DxOMark score of 115 points. The handset is said to offer an AMOLED 2K HDR10+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Previous leaks also suggested that the fourth generation Mi smartphone will sport IP68 certification for dust- and water-resistance.

Earlier, Realme Mobiles had confirmed that it is working on a new smartphone that would be equipped with a 64MP camera sensor.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had also tweeted a photo taken from the 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor, and said that the phone that will integrate the 64MP camera sensor will be launched first in India.