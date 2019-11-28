Mi TV 4X edition in India for Rs 34,999

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Refreshing its Mi TV 4X line-up, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday launched its Mi TV 4X (55-inch) 2020 Edition in India priced at Rs 34,999. The Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition will be available starting December 2 on Mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home.

The TV features a 4K 10-bit HDR display complemented by the company’s in-house image processing algorithm “Vivid Picture Engine”.

Also, enabling a truly immersive audio visual experience are 20W speakers certified for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition comes with Google’s latest Android TV 9.0 bringing Google Assistant, YouTube, Chromecast, Google Play Store and data saver built-in.

Prospective buyers who purchase Mi TVs on or till January 31, 2020 will be eligible for an Airtel DTH connection with 4 months subscription for Rs 1,800 as compared to the regular price of Rs 3,450.