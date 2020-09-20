Michael Vaughan picks Kolkata Knight Riders to lift IPL title

He was mighty impressed with the depth of the KKR batting unit and said that will be their major advantage.

Hyderabad: Former England captain Michael Vaughan predicted Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Dinesh Karthik, to lift the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League that kicked off in UAE on Saturday.

He was mighty impressed with the depth of the KKR batting unit and said that will be their major advantage. “Kolkata Knight Riders will win the IPL. Baz McCullum as a coach. I just think they’ve got enough, and with him coaching, he’s just won the Caribbean Premier League, as a coach. I just think he’s going to have enough,” he said.

He also said that Pat Cummins may not play all the games. “There’s plenty there for them to be competitive. Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, probably won’t play all games, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana. Lots of quality in there. It might be that they don’t have enough power in their batting. But there you go. Kolkata Knight Riders are your IPL champions,” Vaughan said.

