Michelle Pfeiffer recounts ‘inappropriate’ moment

By | Published: 3:36 pm

Reflecting on her #MeToo story from the time she was starting out as a 20-year-old young actor, Michelle Pfeiffer says she once had an “inappropriate” moment, among many, with a “high powered” person in the industry.The veteran actor said like every woman, she too, went through the process of “self-blame”. She said in the early days of the #MeToo movement, she thought she didn’t experience anything of that sort.

“First, I thought, ‘Well, I didn’t experience that,’ but then, as time went on, I started going, ‘Well, actually, there was that one time’. “There’s that process you go through — denial, self-blame, ‘I shouldn’t have worn that dress,’ ‘I should’ve known’. You look at it through a grown-up lens and think, ‘Wow, I was a kid’,” Pfeiffer told The Sunday Times Magazine of her experience in wake of the movement.

“There were a number of situations that were not good. Like one incident — I am not going to share — but I look back and I cringe. I was really uncomfortable and it was inappropriate. I put it in a drawer. I was 20, and it was with a high-powered person in the industry,” the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actor added.

Pfeiffer, 61, didn’t reveal the name of the man in question, but added if he was still alive, she would write to him. Her comments follow a string of similar allegations from Hollywood stars, including Naomie Harris and Sarah Jessica Parker.