Micro artist ‘chalks’ out his inspiration in Karimnagar

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Karimnagar: A micro artist, Kapilla Naresh sculpted the picture of Swami Vivekananda on a piece of chalk on the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti to be celebrated on January 12. Naresh, who is an micro artist with dexterity had earlier sculpted the line ‘Happy New Year 2020’ on pieces of chalk.

He had so far sculpted over 300 micro art forms, among them were of sculpures of 60 eminent personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Abdul Kalam and historic monuments such as Taj Mahal, Charminar and others.

He, a native of Thimmapur village of Chandurthi mandal, also carved the figures of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao, and pylons of Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. Naresh, a government school teacher by profession at Pallimaktha Primary School of Konaraopet mandal, developed the hobby in micro art and sculpted a number of art forms in the last four years. He got 29 awards from different organisations for his works.

Besides micro art, Naresh recently started a YouTube channel named ‘Egurum tv’ to provide tips to youths preparing for various competitive exams. Job opportunities, notifications, online applications would also be uploaded in his channel.

