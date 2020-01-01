Micro artist from Karimnagar sculptures New Year greetings

By | Published: 12:28 am

Karimnagar: A micro artist, Kapilla Naresh, who created a number of wonders in the art, has come up with an innovative idea on the occasion of New Year. To wish the people with New Year greetings, micro artist sculpted ‘Happy New Year 2020′ on pieces of chalk. A total of 16 different coloured pieces of chalk are used and a chalk piece was used to draw each letter. Wishing the people to lead colourful life in the New Year, he used different color chalk pieces, Naresh told the Telangana Today. Teachers’ associations appreciated Naresh for sculpturing happy New Year 2020 on chalk pieces.

Naresh has also sculptured over 300 art forms. Among them 60 are statues of eminent personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Abdul Kalam and historic structures such as Taj Mahal, Charminar among others. He also carved the figures of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Information Technology Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, and pylons of Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. Carving of national anthem accorded much recognition to the artist as he engraved 126 letters of national anthem on a single chalk-piece within one hour period.

Similarly, he wrote Vemana Satakam on egg in mirror writing style without using any magnifying glass. He also carved police martyrs memorial statue on a six inches chalk-piece within two hours on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day. A government school teacher by profession, Naresh developed the habit in micro art and sculpted a number of art forms during the last four years. He got 29 awards from different organisations for his works. Besides micro art, Naresh recently started a YouTube channel named ‘Egurum TV’ to provide tips to youths preparing for various competitive exams. Job opportunities, new notifications, online applications would also be uploaded in the channel. A native of Thimmapur village of Chandurthi mandal, Naresh is working as a teacher in Pallimaktha Primary School of Konaraopet mandal.

