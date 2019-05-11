Micro artist from Warangal makes it to Limca Book of Records again

By | Published: 1:26 am

Warangal Urban: It is not quite a Stradivarius. But despite being a mere 20 mm in length and weighing less than a gram (.74 mg to be precise), a tiny gold violin that produces some notes of sorts, has once again found Mattewada Ajay Kumar, the popular micro artist from Warangal, yet another mention in the Limca Book of Records.

Also, he found another mention in the book for a 11 mm long pair of functioning scissors. While it might not be practical to use these tiny gold scissors (weighing .180 mg) to cut a sheet of paper, the fact is they do produce some very clean tiny cuts.

“It took me 12 hours to make the violin,” Ajay Kumar told ‘Telangana Today’ as he demonstrated how it can be played with its tiny golden bow. The scissors, he said, took him three hours to make.

“I received the certificates from Limca Book of Records for these two achievements recently. Earlier I received certificates from Limca Book of Records for creating a miniature gold lock and a fan,” he said. Kumar, who received widespread acclaim for his miniature sculpture depicting the Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi, has been practising miniature and micro art for 29 years.

He crafted the ‘Dandi March of 1930’ sculpture to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations in October last year. This unique art work is now part of a prestigious project ‘National Salt Satyagraha Memorial’ (NSSM), announced by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2005 marking 75th anniversary of Dandi March. While Kumar is one among 12 artists selected from across the world to display their work at the memorial, he is the only Telugu man to have gained place in the Dandi memorial project.

He said the Dandi March sculpture took the longest time, a total of 30 hours and over 11 days, while the shortest duration in which he finished a sculpture was that of a bird, also in the eye of a needle which took him just three hours.

“The Dandi March sculpture is a tribute to my father, Mattewada Venkatacharyulu, a freedom fighter, from whom I learnt the art of making gold ornaments,” he said.

Fortyfive-year-old Kumar has also created miniatures of Statue of Liberty, an elephant, Gautama Buddha, a mountaineer, a camel herder, Ganesha, Jesus, a horse rider with the national flag and a bird.

He said Gautama Buddha statue carved by him in the eye of needle was 0.52 mm tall and 0.16 mm wide. “It has a 24 carat gold chain and eyes, mouth and nose, which are distinctly visible. The bird in the eye of needle is 0.41 mm tall and 0.18 mm wide, and has a tail 0.3 mm with all features clearly visible including eyes and feathers,” he added.

