Micro Focus to invest more in India

Hyderabad: Global enterprise software company, Micro Focus, which primarily focuses on helping industry deal with digital transformation challenges, is planning to invest more in India, as the country is second only to China in terms of digital growth. The company sees a huge opportunity in the country as it has the largest digital id programme in the world.

Microfocus sees opportunity in security, risk and governance business in terms of being able to securing identity and access data besides defining who should access what. India’s team is working on engineering, digital marketing and portal development. The company has operations in Bengaluru and Mumbai and would spread its presence into other cities in near future.

With revenue of $4 billion, Micro Focus helps customers extend existing investments while embracing new technologies. The company provides customer-centred innovation across hybrid IT management, enterprise DevOps, security & data management, and predictive analytics. The company employs around 14,000 people across 43 countries. The company has 40,000 customers.

The company is looking at both organic and inorganic growth, globally. The company has a portfolio of 300 products and has launched multiple versions, last year.

Genefa Murphy, Global VP, Corporate Marketing and Enablement Software, Micro Focus, told Telangana Today, “We have 20 per cent of our workforce based in India. We have a number of large customers in the country and we continue to invest here. We are engaging ourselves in a dialogue with senior IT industry leaders to help them in digital transformation.”

“We believe in providing speed-to our clients so that they can build their applications and services fast, agility-so that they can take advantage of their existing investments and bridge infrastructure and technology, provide security of identities, apps and data-across the lifecycle, and insights so that the data can be used in a meaningful way to make informed decisions and to provide better customer experience. Our portfolio is built in a way that we present our clients with these four business values. We help enterprises innovate faster, reduce risk and transform their business,” she informed.

Market approach

Last month, Micro Focus introduced in India its Robotic Process Automation offering, which gives companies the ability to build, secure, and scale automated business processes, from legacy to modern, across the enterprise.

In India, Micro Focus has over 2,700 members, of which 1,600 are in product Groups and 500 are in support and services. Some of the major products engineered in India include Identity Manager, Access Manager, Privilege Access Manager; Digital Safe, Secure Content Manager, Connected, Open Enterprise Server; Hybrid Cloud Manager, Data Center Automation, Network Operations Manager and Data Protector.

“We use data and analytics to estimate the return on investment. We use artificial intelligence to personalise experience of individuals and use such insights for marketing. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are going to be major technologies that are evolving. We are constantly developing digital strategies,” she explains.

For Micro Focus, banking & finance, telecom, IT & ITeS, government (Digital India and Smart Cities) and manufacturing are some of the main sectors that it caters to in the country. Healthcare in India by 2025 could be a $10 billion industry and will be one of the major sectors that will adopt digital transformation. Philips for instance is looking at remotely monitoring its machines, and healthcare and device manufacturers will continue to invest in technology, she adds.

In terms of specific user cases, companies such as Matrimony.com rely on Vertica for data analytics and real-time reporting for online profile matching and ABIBA Systems uses Vertica for analytics and data warehousing.

