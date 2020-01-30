Micro greens, the way to healthy living

By | Published: 6:28 pm

A workshop on Micro Greens was jointly organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) and Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) to highlight the latest trend of healthy living.The workshop was conducted by Savio Souza from The Green Education Organisation (GEO) who spoke about the benefits of Micro Greens and the process of growing them at home.

Savio promoted the concept of Micro Greens as the healthy intake in our daily meal to the 200 plus participants.Savio gave his participants a step-by-step practical approach to growing Micro Greens at the workshop, that was designed to make growing and harvesting Micro Greens as simple as child’s play.

“These tiny plants are now kitchen pharmacies of many homes. Until now they used as a garnish for dishes in some restaurants. Growing Micro Greens is the first step towards growing your kitchen garden.

The fast turnaround time for the harvest to reach your table is the reason why many consider growing Micro Greens at home. Even if you do not have the time and space for gardening, you can still easily grow Micro Greens at home in varied climatic conditions in India,” said Savio.

While speaking on the occasion, Shilpa Datla, chairperson of YFLO said, “The world is changing and is moving fast making the concept of ‘green living is healthy living’ a reality. We all know, the green vegetables have a very good benefit on health and this has encouraged people to prefer on green diet.”

