Micro-irrigation profitable for Telangana farmers, says expert

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Eeffective water management will provide solutions for many problems faced in agriculture and ensure profitability to the farmers, said HP Singh, former Deputy Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

During his visit to Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here on Wednesday, Singh met the university Vice-Chancellor, V Praveen Rao and discussed the proposed global conference ‘Innovative approach for enhancing water productivity in agriculture including horticulture’.

He told university officials that crops grown under micro-irrigation would provide high productivity as well as profitability to the farmers.

Professor Rao explained the university activities and accomplishments through video presentation and said the State government was constructing several major lift irrigation projects to provide drinking and irrigation water in the State.

The proposed global conference has greater relevance to the State where the larger number of irrigation projects were under construction, he said.

S Sudheer Kumar, Registrar, PJTSAU; Bimla Singh, Managing Trustee, ASM Foundation; and university officers of PJTSAU were present.