Microfinance industry grew 48 per cent in Q2

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:38 pm 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: The microfinance industry has seen a growth of 47.8 per cent in September quarter over last year with the total loan portfolio (GLP) this year touching Rs 2.01 lakh crore.

The total number of microfinance loan accounts stood at 9.79 crore as of September compared to 7.43 crore accounts last year, said Micrometer report for July-September 2019 released by industry body Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN).

Banks hold the largest share of portfolio in micro-credit with total loan outstanding of Rs 80,570 crore, which is 40% of the total micro-credit universe. Non-Banking Financial Company-Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) are the second largest provider of micro-credit with a loan amount outstanding of Rs 62,960 crore, accounting for 31 per cent of total industry portfolio, it said.

Small Finance Banks (SFBs) have a loan amount outstanding of Rs 34,829 crore with total share of 17 per cent, NBFCs 11 per cent with loan outstanding of Rs 21,381 crore and other MFIs account for 1 per cent in the microfinance universe, it said.

With respect to 56 NBFC-MFIs members of MFIN, the aggregate loan portfolio (GLP) of these members stands at Rs 63,869 crores as of September 2019. This represents a 46 per cent year-on-year growth over last year and 13 per cent over June quarter. Loan amount of Rs 18,694 crores was disbursed in the second quarter.

Harsh Srivastava, CEO, MFIN, said that an additional 18.3 million women have taken microfinance loans in the last 30 months.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .