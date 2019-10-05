Micron opens centre in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: Nasdaq-listed $30.4 billion semiconductor company, Micron Technology, opened its Global Development Centre in Hyderabad, which will play a key role in development of technologies. Located at Raidurgam in Hyderabad, the 3,50,000 sq ft facility will have six purpose-built design and verification labs.

The 1,500-seater facility, which was formally inaugurated by Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao in the presence of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, will focus on areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. It will design and develop products and work with global teams.

The fourth largest semiconductor company in the world, which has 700 employees in India in its Hyderabad and Bengaluru centres, plans to take the headcount to 2,000 in the 2-3 years. The company has 34,000 employees worldwide.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, “With the launch of our Global Development Centres in Hyderabad, we intend to expand our team of engineers, researchers, developers and IT specialists. Hyderabad team will drive innovation and stay at the forefront of emerging memory technologies.”

He added, “India remains a key market as the country’s consumption in the semiconductor space is increasing every year, more so in the smartphone space.”

Talking about the potential in Hyderabad and India, he said, the country provides the company with access to a highly educated and talented workforce. The talent pool available in Hyderabad helps execute technology and engineering functions in the areas of memory and storage solutions. The team will play a key role in the company’s global operations that include supply chain, procurement, manufacturing, test and assembly, packaging, information technology and operations. The company has 40,000 patents to its credit and has created a strong team of scientists.

Micron expanded its footprint in India with its first facility in Bengaluru set up in April this year where a 70-member team operates. Both Bengaluru and Hyderabad centres will work with global centres of the company, by involving in developing memory and storage solutions.

April Arnzen, senior vice president, Human Resources, Micron Technology said, “Hyderabad is key for us to expand our capabilities with the talent pool in engineering, material science, and computer engineering. Micron is also reaching out to several academic institutions to get the right talent. We have signed up with IIT Madras and Mumbai already and plan to reach out to nine more academic institutions and universities in Hyderabad and other cities. We will build a diverse team.”

She emphasised, “Hyderabad has been our obvious choice for creating a large centre as we have received good support from Telangana Government, and there is good talent pool, infrastructure, and the city has top academic institutions.”

When asked if the company has any manufacturing plans for India, Mehrotra said, “We are looking at India for product development and not for manufacturing yet. We have facilities in the US, Japan, China, Taiwan and Singapore. We are setting up a new manufacturing facility for solid-state drives (SSD) in Malaysia, which will be operational soon.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter