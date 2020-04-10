Micron revisiting India growth strategy

By | Published: 12:04 am 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Nasdaq-listed Micron Technology, a global semiconductor company that operates in memory and storage space, having manufacturing facilities in China, US, Singapore and Malaysia is assessing scope to take up assembly, testing and packaging in India in the semiconductor space, with an aim to cater to automotive and smartphone industries.

The company currently has a diversified manufacturing base spread across the world giving it the ability to manage multiple product lines. In the US, since IT and semiconductor industries are treated as essential services, manufacturing has not been affected.

Anand Ramamoorthy, Micron India MD told Telangana Today, “In the last two weeks, the company has seen demand for data centres, hyperscale, laptops and anything that is work-from-home enabler. Also, software companies that are providing digital support need backend infrastructure, which needs memory and storage, which in turn has given a rise to fresh demand. Data centres and personal computer productivity are going to do well for the company in the coming days while smartphone segment will be affected. The company will step up efforts to increase production where the demand is high.”

The smartphone segment will be impacted in two ways. End demand is down due to the lockdown and there is disruption in the supply chain. Indian smartphone makers who export 30-40 per cent of their stock are not able to export and the domestic purchases will also see a dip. One will have to see if the demand will be elastic and will come back after the lockdown is lifted, which is going to be speculative and complex, he noted.

Operational mix

Ramamoorthy added, “Our operations in India are focused on engineering development & support and is non-manufacturing oriented. Globally we have seen that while China was affected, other countries were doing relatively better in terms of consumer demand and stability of operations. As the US got into a weak zone and India is beginning to face challenges, China is coming up. At no point is everyone up or down. Once China comes up, it will lift the ability of manufacturing for Micron and our end customer (smartphone, laptop and automotive makers) demand. But consumer demand may be impacted for some time.”

“The company operates in 18 countries. Hyderabad is one of our strategic design and engineering development operational sites. We have about 1,150-1,200 people with a majority of them in Hyderabad while a small team operates from Bengaluru. Most of our employees now are working from home and there is no adverse impact on productivity. Globally, the company has pledged that there will not be any Covid-related human resource reduction in the next 90 days,” Ramamoorthy added.

The company plans to continue scaling up its operations over the next two years. Its focus areas are personal computers, servers, automotive and the embedded systems.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .