Microsoft, Idealabs partner to push AI Digital Labs programme

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: Microsoft and Idealabs Futuretech Ventures, an Indian edutech and technology innovation company, have partnered to push forward the AI Digital Labs programme in India.

Through this partnership, both the organisations will work together towards their shared vision of building a future-ready workforce by providing access to technology infrastructure, curriculum and training in artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent technologies for students in the country. Microsoft and Idealabs have announced this partnership in a webinar.

Speaking about the partnership, Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Information Technology, Government of Telangana, said, “Creating the right talent in AI is the biggest challenge. This initiative by Microsoft and Idealabs is at a very appropriate time and students and colleges across India will benefit.”

He added, “AI is an essential skill, irrespective of the academic background, and JNTU has made AI as a mandatory credit-based course for all students across the University.”

Addressing the skill gap

To bridge the skill gap between academia and industry, Microsoft launched the AI Digital Labs programme in 2019 in collaboration with ten higher education institutions in India, including BITS, ISB, and BML Munjal University. Idealabs has been creating a convergence of corporates, startups, and academia and upskilling professionals to be industry-ready.

Following this partnership, Idealabs will work closely with Microsoft and bring its expertise and extended ecosystem to the table to take the programme to grassroots level in India. The company will provide deep-dive programmes for students in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, internet of things, cloud and data science. On successful completion of the programme, participants will be awarded with a Microsoft’s course completion certification.

Creating future-ready workforce

“The COVID 19 pandemic has fast tracked the digital transformation of India, driving demand for tech-enabled jobs across every industry. This means that the youth of today need to be adequately supported with the right skills that will help them thrive in a digital economy. Our partnership with Idealabs is focused on closing this gap, empowering students across the country with access to the right technology, infrastructure, curriculum, and training for a tech-enabled future.,” said Sandeep J Alur, director, Microsoft Technology Center, India.

Speaking about the partnership, Pankaj Diwan, founder of Idealabs Futuretech Ventures, said, “Artificial intelligence and IoT technologies are transforming almost every major industry and creating new career opportunities. India has the potential to be the hub for skilled resources and technology.

