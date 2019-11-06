Microsoft launches new Office app for Android, iOS

By | Published: 10:16 pm 11:22 pm

Microsoft unveiled a new Office app for iOS and Android that combines three most popular apps Word, Excel and PowerPoint into a single go-to app for mobile productivity. The users no longer need to download each app separately. The new Office app uses the unique advantages of mobile devices to make content creation easier. For instance, you can snap the picture of a document and turn it into an editable word file, or transform tables from a printed page to Excel. The company also announced the general availability of the all-new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser set for January 15 release. Microsoft Edge is now available across devices, including Windows 10, Windows 8x, Windows 7, macOS, iOS and Android, said the company.

Why the Indian Twitterati is against the blue tick

Netizens took to Twitter on Wednesday asking the microblogging site to remove the blue tick in India.

Since morning, thousands of Twitter users have posted comments with the hashtag #cancelallBlueTicksinIndia accusing the microblogging site of discriminating against Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) activists. “Why to have a pattern which further divides the society. Your biased approach is exposed @TwitterIndia @jack selectively blocking accounts of Ambedkarite’s and not verifying their accounts reflects the casteist mentality of @Twitter #cancelallBlueTicksinIndia #SackManishMaheshwari,” a user wrote. “Twitter is mirroring Varna system, authenticating the voice of some and silencing others.

#cancelallBlueTicksinIndia,” wrote another user. The row started after the account of senior columnist Dilip C. Mandal got restricted. He later got back the account. But Mandal continued the tirade against Twitter. As others joined him, flurry of tweets followed under #CasteistTwitter, #JaiBhimTwitter and #SackManishMaheswari.

Fitbit Versa 2 to help you achieve your fitness goals

Fitbit Versa 2 is now available in India for Rs 20,999 across Reliance Digital, Croma, Helios, Landmark and other major retailers offline and online on Amazon.in. Coupled with faster performance, thousands of apps and clock faces and a brighter, crisper display with an optional always-on mode, Versa 2 is your 24/7 health and wellness companion – now with 6 plus days battery life at the same approachable price as Versa. Enabled by Fitbit’s first on-device microphone, Versa 2 is the first Fitbit smartwatch with Alexa Built-in, taking Alexa out of your home and onto your wrist to help support your active lifestyle, like starting a Fitbit Exercise on-wrist, finding the nearest gym, even learning the caloric value of an avocado. Alexa responds to voice commands on Versa 2 with discreet, silent on-screen text responses. Versa 2 is available in black with a carbon case, petal with a copper rose aluminum case, and stone with a mist grey case.

Google Pixel update enables Smooth Display more frequently

Google has released an update for its Pixel 4 line-up that invokes the Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate in more conditions. Earlier, Smooth Display on the Pixel 4 would kick in only under certain conditions, such as when the brightness is 75 per cent or higher. However, the November update makes the faster screen tech more likely to appear. It is not clear if this update also takes care of the possible battery drain with the higher refresh rate. Users have reported that the update brings unspecified camera improvements.

Wikipedia, Internet Archive to help you verify traditional text citations

As a majority of Internet users refer to Wikipedia for their regular dose of information, the company has decided to join hands with The Internet Archive to help make the free-to-edit content easy to verify. The companies have teamed up to help users verify citations which call back to physical texts by turning them digital, Cnet reports. As part of the collaboration, digital previews of the books cited on Wikipedia pages will be made available, making it easier for users to find and verify traditional text sources online. The Internet Archive has already turned 130,000 book references into links to 50,000 digitised books.

Xiaomi air purifier with triple-layer filtration in India

Refreshing its line-up of smart air purifiers, Chinese handset maker Xiaomilaunched its new Mi Air Purifier 3 in India for Rs 9,999. The device is currently available on Mi.com while the filter is available for Rs 2,199 on the shopping platform. The Mi Air Purifier 3 will also be available on Amazon India and Flipkart starting November 7. Essentially a successor to the Mi Air Purifier 2S which was launched last year the Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with features triple-layer filtration which includes a primary filter, a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. “The primary filter is responsible for intercepting large particles in the air (PM10 and above) while the true HEPA filter is capable of eliminating 99.97 per cent of small pollutants (PM2.5). The activated carbon filter is capable of ridding the air of formaldehyde, toxic substances and bad odour,” the company said in a statement.

Adobe launches Photoshop on iPad, Fresco on Windows

Adobe announced a series of updates to its existing design software and announced a range of new products at its Adobe Max 2019 conference. Adobe officially launched Photoshop on iPad and extended Adobe Fresco to Microsoft Surface. Adobe Aero, a new authoring tool for creating in AR (augmented reality) was also launched at the conference. Adobe also announced major updates with Sensei-powered features to Lightroom, Premiere Pro, After Effects, InDesign, and Adobe XD. Adobe Photoshop on an iPad is available to Creative Cloud customers. Adobe Fresco is also available as a single app for $9.99 per month. Adobe Illustrator on iPad will be available in 2020 while Adobe Aero is available as a free iOS app.