Microsoft says xCloud gaming not coming to iOS, blames Apple

San Francisco: Microsoft’s xCloud streaming game service along with Xbox Game Pass will not arrive on the iOS devices on September 15 and the company has blamed Apple’s App Store restrictions for this.

Microsoft has accused Apple of treating gaming apps unfairly while allowing other media services to exist on the platform even when they include interactive content.

According to The Verge, Microsoft was also only able to make one game ‘TestFlight, Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ available and that was limited to 10,000 people and each could only play one game.

“Our Project xCloud preview TestFlight period has ended on iOS and we are focused on delivering cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to Android customers beginning September 15,” a Microsoft spokesperson said on Thursday.

“Apple stands alone as the only general-purpose platform to deny consumers from cloud gaming and game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass,” the spokesperson added.

Apple earlier said these kinds of cloud gaming services are in violation of App Store guidelines.

In a statement to Business Insider, the iPhone maker said these gaming services cannot, in their current forms, ever exist on iOS.

“Our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers, and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search,” Apple said in a statement.

Microsoft is all set to launch its much-anticipated game streaming service xCloud on September 15 for Android users in 22 countries.

South Korea will be the only Asian country for the xCloud service’s global launch and India is not part of the list as of now.

Project xCloud will be bundled as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $14.99 per month, with more than 100 games available on Android tablets and phones.

Apple is promoting its own subscription-based gaming service Arcade.

The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 a month and lets you play more than 120 new as well as exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.