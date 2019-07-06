Microsoft teases a Netflix tie-in

By | Published: 10:11 pm

As part of a mystery tie-in with a Netflix show Stranger Things, software giant Microsoft has been teasing a nostalgic throwback to 1985, 33 years ago when Windows 1.0 debuted.

“The software company began cryptically teasing Windows 1.0 from earlier this month and the latest tease on the Windows handle confirms that it’s indeed a Netflix Stranger Things tie-in, one that we should expect to come to fruition on July 8,” The Verge reported on Friday.

Ready for ‘Wavez4India’ challenge?

Lay’s has introduced a new and unique ‘Wavez4India’ challenge on TikTok. The challenge was brought to life by India’s most spirited and cheerful cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, who showed his electric moves inspiring millions of TikTok followers to join in the challenge. Besides Yuvraj, India’s dancing sensation Shakti Mohan also accepted the challenge and participated by creating her own version of the Wavez4India step.

Lay’s Wavez is available in ‘Tangy Chilli Twist’ flavour at Rs 5 and Rs 10 across all traditional and retail outlets in the country.

Apple is developing 5G foldable iPad

Apple is working on a new 5G-enabled iPad with a foldable display and could launch it in 2020. The rumour comes from London-based global information provider IHS Markit’s analyst Jeff Lin, who has claimed that Apple was quietly working on such a device.

In addition, the foldable iPad would also support 5G cellular radios for fast mobile Internet browsing, according to the analyst. Currently, none of the present Apple devices support 5G connectivity. The Cupertino-based company is expected to launch three iPhones this year.

While Apple’s 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch iPhones would be 5G-capable, a mid-size 6.1-inch iPhone would not have 5G and would likely be cheaper. In May, it was revealed that the iPhone maker’s plans of introducing its own iPhone 5G chip could take as long as six years with its 5G chip making a debut in 2025.