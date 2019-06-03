Microsoft to make its campuses more eco-friendly

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: Microsoft is looking at making their campuses more sustainable and environment-friendly and in this pursuit it will power its data centers with more renewable energy. While it has achieved its 50 per cent target by end of 2018, it has announced that it will reach the 60 per cent milestone before the end of this year. The technology giant is looking to build, renovate and operate its campuses in a manner that reduces its impact on the environment.

The company informed that its buildings in Hyderabad campus have achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold certification and it has introduced water conservation initiatives at the campus. An automated Centrifuge System treats 20,000 litre wastewater in an hour and a 30-million-litre capacity reservoir to store rainwater for the irrigation of 20 acre landscaped gardens have been set up.

Ambar Mitra, regional lead- Real Estate and Facilities, Microsoft India, said, “Our plans for sustainability initiatives include water conservation, rainwater harvesting, waste management as well as using local renewable solar energy to meet our electricity needs. We have recently introduced shuttle services from our campuses to Metro stations, which will benefit the employees as well as reduce traffic congestion thereby reducing our carbon footprint.”

At Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington, work has started on constructing 17 new buildings totaling 2.5 million square feet. It aims to remove fossil fuels from these new buildings and run this new addition, as well as the rest of its campus, on 100 per cent carbon-free electricity. It is also reducing the amount of carbon associated with the construction materials by at least 15 per cent, with a goal of reaching 30 per cent, through a new online tool.