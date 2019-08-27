Microsoft to train 5,000 govt IT professionals

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: Microsoft India under its new initiative – Digital Governance Tech Tour – is all set to train 5,000 government officials in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and intelligent cloud computing skills. These personnel will be trained over a period of 12 months as part of the national skilling initiative.

This was announced at the Digital Governance Tech Summit 2019 in New Delhi by which saw participation of Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog and Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary MeITY along with Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India. The summit was supported by NIC, GeM and STPI.

Kant said, “For our country, the power of AI, cloud services, and data analytics needs to be brought to bear in core sectors for inclusive economic growth. As we move beyond pilots and understand how to scale AI implementation and cloud adoption across states and sectors, it is vital to equip the ecosystem with the right knowhow and skills. Collaboration with academia and the industry, and initiatives such as this will help build the foundation towards an AI enabled future.”

Anant added that this a first-of-its-kind Digital Governance Tech Tour for government officials and it reiterates their commitment to be a trusted partner to the government by enabling and empowering officials to do more with technology in service of the citizens.

The tech tour will be open to technocrats and IT professionals across the government ecosystem and will offer 10-module programme in two different tracks. The first track is for technical directors, technical architects and project managers, while the second track is for developers, IT architect and application architects.

