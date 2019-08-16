Microsoft update slows some Surface devices

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Some Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 devices are throttling down to crippling low speeds of 400MHz, post the new firmware update that was rolled out on August 1.

The throttle-lock appears to be caused by an Intel CPU flag, which can be set by any peripheral, telling the processor to throttle down to decrease system temperature.

The issues were flagged by several users on Reddit.

However, along with the CPU issues, Microsoft’s latest firmware updates have been causing Wi-Fi issues for several users.

Surface Book and Surface Pro 6 owners have complained on Microsoft’s support forums that the latest Marvel Wi-Fi driver, supplied with Microsoft’s Surface firmware updates on August 1, is not allowing devices to connect to some 5GHz wireless networks. To deal with the issue, one can simply roll back the driver in device manager, which will restore access to 5GHz networks.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter