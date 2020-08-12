Microsoft Xbox Series X launch confirmed for November

By | Published: 9:52 pm

San Francisco: The Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s next-generation game console, is set to make its official appearance in November, although there is no information on pricing yet.

The Xbox Series X will not have any ‘AAA exclusive’ tag as Microsoft and video game developer 343 Industries have announced that ‘Halo Infinite’ game is delayed to 2021.

AAA is an informal classification used for video games produced and distributed by a mid-sized or major publisher.

Microsoft was supposed to launch the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite together this fall.

“Halo game ever for our fans, while also balancing the team’s well-being. To do that, we will need some more time to finish the critical work necessary to launch Halo Infinite, which will come in 2021,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Despite ‘Halo Infinite’ being pushed back into next year, Microsoft said that at the Series X’s launch, the users will be able to play “over 100 optimised for Xbox Series X titles” before the end of this year.

Larry Hryb, the head of Microsoft Xbox Live, recently announced a new quick resume feature for the Xbox Series X, which would instantly resume multiple games after the console has rebooted, or even after switching titles.

Microsoft used a similar feature on the Xbox One to resume games, but the Xbox Series X will resume multiple games from a suspended state whether the user rebooting the console, switching games, or resuming from standby.

Xbox Series X will include 12 teraflops of GPU performance, which is twice of what is available in the Xbox One X and eight times the original Xbox One.

Overall, the Xbox Series X will come with a significant upgrade over the Xbox One X in terms of processing power and will house new features for the immersive gaming experience.

The console is designed to be used in both vertical and horizontal orientations and it will deliver four times the processing power of Xbox One X in the most quiet and efficient way.

It will be powered by custom-designed AMD CPU based on Zen 2 and Radeon architecture.