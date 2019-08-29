By | Published: 5:30 pm 5:33 pm

Microsoft has announced a whole new Surface event to take place on October 2 in New York City. The tech giant has already begun sending out press invitations for the same. The invites show what appears to be a partial Microsoft logo, a message “Save the date” along with the date and venue.

The company is rumoured to launch dual-screen Surface device, codenamed Centaurus. In addition to the Centaurus, Microsoft would bring Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Book 3, GSMArena reported on Tuesday. Surface earbuds is also expected to launch, as well as new keyboards with a dedicated Office button taking the place of the right-hand Windows key.