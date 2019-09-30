‘Mid Manair Dam safe and stable’

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: There is no truth in allegations that the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) is in danger because of seepages from the structure, Telangana Today can confirm.

Irrigation Department engineers and senior government officials explained on Sunday that there were no ‘leakages’ but only natural seepage that is expected from an earthen dam such as Mid Manair. “We should be worried if there are no seepages. And if seepage is muddy and the water is not clear. In this case, the seepage water is clean and is also within the permissible limits for the dam structure,” a senior irrigation official said.

The Congress party has been alleging that a lot of seepage of water was occurring from the Mid Manair Dam and has been demanding an explanation from the government over the safety of the structure. The party also alleged that against the 26 TMCft capacity of the dam, only about 4 TMCft of water was being held because the dam’s safety was under question.

A local war of words also erupted on the issue of Mid Manair Dam’s safety after former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar visited the dam on September 26 and alleged that the seepages on the left side of the dam were a result of poor quality of work.

Even the concerns over water reaching the surface at Bogam Orre near Kothapalli village downstream of the dam are overblown. A senior irrigation engineer who visited the dam site for an inspection said there was a natural spring at Bogam Orre which turns a portion of the area into a bog. The villagers do not even allow their cattle to go anywhere near that area and vouch that this was the case for years even before the dam was built.

And on water collecting at the bottom of the dam is nothing but the seepage that is channeled into ‘toe drains’ which take the seeping water away from the dam. It was to address such concerns that the storage in the dam was brought down from 15 TMCft to the current 4.5 TMCft. “Our engineers are studying the seepage and once they finish their work, we will once again fill up the dam. The tests are being done to doubly ensure that everything is well and all concerns are addressed properly because we want to eventually store 26 TMCft of water at the dam,” the official said.

Incidentally, the portion of the dam which Congress has alleged was constructed poorly, was built before formation of Telangana. The company that executed that part of the work belongs to a senior Congress party leader. “We really wish that senior political leaders refrain from creating fear or panic among people on such issues,” the official added.

Mid Manair Dam leaking: Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Sunday expressed concern over the state of repair of the Mid Manair Dam saying that the dam had developed leakages.

The party’s working president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar told reporters here that the government must make it clear if any danger exists to the dam on account of the leakages. He said a team of retired engineers who inspected the dam, expressed serious concern over the dam’s safety.

Prabhakar alleged that the leakages from Mid Manair Dam were the real reason why the government was not filling it up with water from Kaleshwaram project. Mid Manair can hold 26 TMCft of water but it has been restricted to hold only 4 TMCft, he said.

“The government must explain why water from Sripada Yellampalli reservoir was being allowed to flow into the sea past Kaleshwaram project structures on Godavari river instead of being pumped into Mid Manair,” he said. The government also should make it clear if the water finding its way through the dam is on account of seepage or leakages, he demanded.

