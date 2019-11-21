Mid Manair turns into water junction: Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 6:12 pm

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Telangana State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday said the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) had become a water junction for Kaleshwaram waters.

Vinod Kumar was speaking after visiting the project site along with Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar.

Stating that the MMD was modified to supply Kaleshwaram water to erstwhile Karimnagar, Warangal, Medak and Rangareddy districts, he said that while there was a facility to release water to Karimnagar and Warangal through Lower Manair Dam, the works of lift irrigation scheme to take water to erstwhile Medak and Rangareddy districts were under progress. “The backwaters of MMD would extend up to Sircilla once the project is filled to its full capacity,” he said.

Talking about the seepages in the bund, Vinod Kumar found fault with opposition parties for creating unnecessary ruckus on the issue. Due to soil erosion at Bogamorre at 2.5 km distance on the left side of the dam, water was seeping from the earthen bund, he said, adding that it was established that there was soil erosion of 3 metre depth under the earthen bund.

“The problem was rectified within three months with the help of experts from the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, Geological Survey of India, Delhi and retired engineers,” the TSPC vice-chairman said.

In August, the project was filled with 15 tmc of Kaleshwaram water and released downstream after identifying the seepages. “The problem was rectified within three months,” he said.

Since it was new project, the water storage in the reservoir was kept at low level on the advise of experts, Vinod Kumar said, adding that last year, 5 to 6 tmc water was stored. “The project will be filled to its storage capacity of 26 tmc next year,” he said.

Thought the construction of project was started during the time of former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, it was not completed by the Congress government, he pointed out. “However, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the then Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao ensured its completion by taking up the works on a war-footing after the TRS came to power in Telangana State,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .