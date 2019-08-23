Midday meal: 21 students taken ill in Kamareddy

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Kamareddy: Twenty-one students of Chinna Kodapgal Zilla Parishad High School were taken ill after having a midday meal on Friday.

Schoolteachers and villagers rushed them to Pitlam Primary Healthcare Centre. After having the meal, the students suffered from vomiting and complained of head ache due to food poison. Parents of the students alleged that the incident had occurred as fresh vegetables and good edible oil were not being used.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter