Middle-order woes, Warner, Bairstow departure cost SRH dearly

Hyderabad: When you look at the campaign of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, a Play-off finish does not seem bad at all. However, it is not good either as they were the finalists last year. They not only failed to match their previous performances, but there were questions raised on their middle-order as well as the bowling unit.

Sunrisers became the first team in the history of IPL to sneak into the Play-offs with just 12 points after six wins. Thanks to their better net run rate, they squeaked past Kolkaka Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, who are also on 12 points each.

However, Sunrisers’ good run was largely due to their pocket-size dynamite David Warner and debutant English batsman Jonny Bairstow. It was this duo that helped them go past the league stage. And no wonder SRH team was the most affected by the departure of foreign players.

This attacking batting pair provided stunning opening stands, where they scored three back-to-back century stands and SRH has the best powerplay run rate in the season because of them. Warner, who had to miss last year’s IPL because of the ball-tampering controversy, continues to lead the Orange Cap list with despite leaving two weeks ago. The left-hander had amassed 692 runs in 12 matches with an impressive 69.20 average. He had smashed eight half-centuries and a century in his stint. Bairstow too was outstanding scoring 445 runs 10 matches with an average of 55.62. He scored a century and two half-centuries. Together combined, they scored over 64 per cent of the team’s total which underlines their importance.

Middle-order woes

Martin Guptill, who opened the innings in last three matches, and Wriddhiman Saha, who was promoted to the top, though provided a couple of good opening stands – 40, 46, 31 – what they lacked was a long innings from one of them. While Guptill’s highest score was 36, Saha’s was 28. That is where the Sunrisers lost the plot. Warner, in particular, played numerous lengthy long innings to take the pressure off the brittle middle-order. After his departure, the middle-order caved under pressure. Luckily Manish Pandey (344 runs) hit form in the second half of the tournament but otherwise the middle-order performed very poorly. Williamson (156 runs) scored just one half-century as his indifferent form too didn’t help their cause. The presence of Yusuf Pathan (40 runs) and Deepak Hooda (64 runs) was a big mystery despite repeated failures while ‘all-rounder’ Vijay Shankar (244 runs) never showed up with the much-promised three-dimensional show.

Though coach Tom Moody was confident ahead of the start of the season saying that they have addressed the problem by roping in Shankar, he had conceded by the end of the campaign that their middle-order was a big let-down.

SRH also struggled to find the right balance in the bowling department. While Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan was impressive with 17 wickets with an economy rate of 6.38, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (13 wickets) was not at his usual best. Left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed emerged as the top wicket-taker for SRH with 19 wickets. However, the fifth bowling option was always a trouble with Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi and Siddharth Kaul struggling to find some sort of rhythm whenever they were given chance.

Though entering play-offs is not a bad finish for SRH, the overall show in the season is a below-par one.

