MIDHANI gets new chairman

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Hyderabad: Dr Sanjay Kumar Jha, Director (Production and Marketing) of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has assumed charge as its Chairman and Managing Director, here on Friday.

After completing his BSc (Engg) in Metallurgy, Jha joined the 32nd batch of BARC training school. Due to his interest in the area of production, he opted to join Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Hyderabad and was posted in extrusion and piercing plant.

Having served in Department of Atomic Energy for more than 27 years, Jha is credited with several technological innovations like processing of nuclear materials of different grades such as ‘difficult to hot work’ alloy, a press release said.

He carried out simulation and modelling of two dissimilar metals used for development of fusion technology and also developed titanium half alloy and full alloy tube in different sizes for light combat aircraft and PSLV applications.

Jha received many awards and recognition for all his memorable work at NFC such as award for Excellence in Science technology for the year 2006 from Department of Atomic Energy and the best corporate governance award 2019.

