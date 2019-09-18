Midnight rains damage crops in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Adilabad: Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district registered moderate to light rains on Tuesday night, affecting normal life. Streams were flooded and irrigation projects received copious inflows.

According to information provided by authorities, Mancherial district received an average rainfall by 56.5 mm. Bheemini mandal saw the highest rainfall of 149.2 mm, followed by Kasipet which had 106.6 mm of rainfall. Mandamarri and Nennal witnessed 93.5 and 76.3 mm of rainfall, respectively. Luxettipet, Mandamarri, Naspur, Jaipur, Chennur, Kannepalli, Nennal and Jaipur mandal recorded somewhere between 40 mm and 70 mm.

Adilabad district’s average rainfall was gauged to be 46.5 mm and the highest rainfall of 101.2 mm was recorded in Neradigonda mandal. Gudithnur mandal saw 66.4 mm of rainfall, while Utnoor had 60.5 mm and Bela recorded 53.2 mm. Indervelli received 52 mm of rainfall. Jainad, Narnoor, Adilabad Rural, Tamsi, Talamadugu, Bazarhathnoor, Boath and Ichoda mandal registered anywhere between 20 mm and 45 mm.

Meanwhile, Nirmal district recorded an average rainfall by 41.2 mm. Soan mandal had the highest rainfall of 123.3 mm, followed by Nirmal mandal which saw 72 mm. Nirmal Rural mandal registered 67.9 mm, while Khanapur and Mamada witnessed 60.4 mm and 58 mm of rainfall, respectively. Kubeer, Kuntala, Sarangapur and Laxmanachanda mandals received somewhere between 40 and 50 mm. The remaining mandals experienced below 30 mm.

Due to the downpour, standing cotton, soya, red gram and maize crops were damaged in these districts. Farmers requested the authorities to survey crop loss caused by the downpours. Supply of power was disrupted with lines of electricity getting snapped in certain places of Adilabad district. The power was restored by afternoon.

Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project received inflows of 51,229 cusecs and total storage level reached 698 feet as against 700 feet. Surplus water discharged into downstream Godavari by lifting two gates. Swarna project of district had inflows of 1,200 cusecs.

