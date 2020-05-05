‘Midnight Sun’ set to be released on August 4

By | Published: 2:58 pm

The re-telling from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective in the Twilight saga has been much-awaited by fans across the globe.

It has been exactly 15 years since Twilight phenomenon enveloped the world’s teenagers and infused new blood into the vampire genre. And now, author Stephanie Meyer has got fans drooling everywhere with her official announcement that finally she is coming out with the novel Midnight Sun, which is from the vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective. For those who are unfamiliar with the supernatural romance novel Twilight, the story is about a girl named Bella who falls in love with a vampire named Edward Cullen when she moves to a small town called Forks in Washington.

The novel became a raging success and spawned a highly successful movie franchise based on the Twilight saga. It made overnight stars out of the cast propelling the lead pair Kirsten Stewart and Robert Pattinson into global stardom.

In 2008, the first 12 chapters of the incomplete Midnight Sun had leaked online, much to the disappointment of the author. “I feel too sad about what has happened to continue working on Midnight Sun, and so it is on hold indefinitely,” she wrote in a blog post at the time.

Now after 12 years, she has finally announced that a complete novel will come out on August 4, 2020. In a pre-recorded video broadcast on the show Good Morning America, the author said, “I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on 4 August. It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn’t seem right to make you wait any more.” According to the book’s publisher Little, Brown, the re-telling from Edward’s perspective will be inspired by the myth of Hades and Persephone. It will revisit the intriguing romance between teenager Bella and the vegetarian and sparkling vampire Edward’s and his inner struggle fighting his attraction to Bella, knowing he is putting her life in danger.

Twi-hards as the fans of the series are called, already had a hunch that some kind of big release was afoot when a mysterious countdown began on Stephanie Meyer’s website and had already taken to Twitter a few days ago trying to decode the meaning behind the timer. Such was the frenzy that the website soon crashed with millions of visits. Fans, of course, can’t contain their excitement over the news of another book and are flooding Twitter with their reactions. Check out some of them below.

