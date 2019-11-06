Midwives make a difference in Telangana

By | Published: 12:08 am 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: The midwifery cadre introduced in Telangana secured many firsts in the country in terms of improving quality of care for pregnant women. For the first time, the midwives cadre introduced the concept of giving respect to pregnant women in government hospitals and laid foundation to improve pregnancy outcomes by reducing caesarean cases and increasing natural deliveries.

Moreover, State-run health care facilities were also introduced to the concept that giving birth was a human right and all women, irrespective of their financial background, must have access to quality pregnancy care.

The first batch of 30 midwives was introduced in Mother and Child Health (MCH) centres at Karimnagar and Sangareddy districts. Between March, 2018 and April, 2019, the midwives safely delivered 2294 infants in both the institutions while the target was to conduct just 40 normal deliveries.

Thanks to the midwives deployed, the C-section rate at MCH Centre in Karimnagar dropped from 77 per cent to 67 per cent. Correspondingly, the percentage of spontaneous vaginal births i.e. normal deliveries increased from 23 per cent to 33 per cent.

Midwifery care also had a positive impact in reducing the birth-related risks among infants, which was demonstrated at MCH facility in Sangareddy district. As the rate of deliveries through midwifery care between July, 2018 and April, 2019 increased from zero to 70 per cent, the number of infants needing admissions to Neonatal ICU (NICU) dropped from 15 per cent to 9 per cent.

The first batch of midwives also helped in reduction of hypoxia cases, a medical condition in which the babies receive less oxygen to the brain, often leading to brain damage. The percentage of hypoxic babies reduced from 4 per cent to 2 per cent between July, 2018 and April, 2019, the time when midwives were deployed.

Who are midwives ?

A midwife is a professional and trusted expert in natural birth and looks after pregnant women who have no medical complications. She is a person who has successfully completed a midwifery education programme recognised in the country. They partner with women to give the necessary support, care and advice during pregnancy, labour and post-partum period. Studies have also shown other benefits including maternal satisfaction, shorter labour, lower need for pain relief, higher rates of normal births and reduction in the need for C- section.

