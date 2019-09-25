MiG 21 crashes near Gwalior in MP, no casualties

By | Published: 12:43 pm 12:46 pm

New Delhi: A MiG 21 fighter aircraft crashed near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday after taking off from the airfield on a training sortie. There were no casualties in the incident, said the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Sources said, the crash took place around 10 a.m. “It was a twin-seater trainer jet with two pilots — a Group Captain and a Squadron Leader. Both ejected safely before the crash. The reason behind the crash is not known yet,” an IAF spokesperson told IANS.

A Court of Inquiry has been instituted by the IAF to ascertain whether a technical snag or human error led to the crash.