Mighty eagle of the Angry Birds

Angry Birds, the phenomenal game that took the world by storm enveloped a whole generation of gamers with its tweeting and colourful birds. Something about catapulting birds into the air to destroy innocent pigs hidden in wooden or ice shelters really got people going at it. Since its release in 2009, the game has snowballed into a million dollar franchise with users across the globe.

The man who helped make the game what it is today is Finnish game developer Peter Vesterbacka. In town for a business deal, Peter took some time out from his schedule for a tête-à-tête with Hyderabad Today.

The game developer shares that he is keen to create a cross interaction for funding and industry access in Europe, establish exchange programmes for start-ups and industrial collaboration between Europe and India. Although he is no longer working with Rovio Entertainment, the company which owns the Angry Birds games, he has big plans for the gaming industry. “We are moving rapidly with projects.

There is an AI university in the works which would be starting with 100 inhouse games. We are expecting to get 50,000 students in the next 10 years. We are currently on the hunt for a location. It’s going to have a very significant impact on the gaming field. We will be collaborating with another university from Finland too for this,” shares Peter Vesterbacka.

Quiz him about what games he is working on and he is quick to reply, “We are working on five different games which are a mix of fun and fashion. Big Year is a game that we have thrice now,” says Peter, who admits that with the overnight success of games like PUBG, games have entered the mainstream entertainment arena and prove a challenge for developers to outdo.

Elaborating on the difference between the education system in India and Finland, he adds, “There is so much scope in Artificial Intelligence, especially now. But, for that we need more teachers to train students in the technology and develop it further. We need to prepare youngsters for unexpected, new jobs, for may be 10 years down the line, certain jobs may no longer be relevant.

Hyderabad has great opportunities in animation at the moment,” says Peter who visited India five times in the past year visiting kindergartens and secondary education schools to get insights into the system.