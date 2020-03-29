Migrant labour like our family: CM KCR

By | Published: 11:54 pm 12:24 am

Hyderabad: Amid sharing some good news that 11 persons who were undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital would be discharged on Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday laid out a Rs 30,000-crore blueprint for procurement of agricultural produce “to the last grain” besides announcing a humanitarian package of 12 kg of free rice and Rs 500 per migrant worker in the State following the nationwide lockdown.

“The final reports of these 11 patients have tested negative and they will be discharged tomorrow. The number of corona positive cases as on Sunday is 70, of which one person was discharged a few days ago,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the discharged person during his Mann ki Baat. “The latter informed the Prime Minister that the facilities at Gandhi Hospital are very good,” he added.

Announcing the relief in cash and material for the migrant workers stranded in Telangana State, the Chief Minister said: “The State government considers you as partners in the development process of the State, and is willing to spend any amount to make your life comfortable.”

Words of reassurance

Chandrashekhar Rao, who addressed them directly in Hindi stating that they would be watching television, said: “You are our brothers and sons, and we will treat you like our own family. The State government will provide you all the help including food, shelter and medicines. Don’t hesitate to meet the district collector, police, elected representative or any other official if you face any problem,” he said, adding: “As Chief Minister, I am assuring you that we will take complete care of you and you need not worry about returning home in this hour of crisis.”

Addressing the media after a video-conference with all the District Collectors in the State, Chandrashekhar Rao, who seemed to be preparing for the post-corona scenario, announced that the State government will procure the entire yield at Minimum Support Price (MSP) announced by the Centre. The State government will spend about Rs 30,000 crore to procure about 1.05 crore tonnes of paddy and another 14.5 lakh tonnes of maize from farmers.

“The market price for maize is as low at Rs 800 per quintal, but the State will purchase it at MSP of Rs 1,760 per quintal. Similarly, paddy will be procured at MSP of around Rs 1,835-Rs 1,855 per quintal,” he announced. In case millers or traders who want to purchase paddy directly from the farmers, he said they would have to do so at the MSP.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .