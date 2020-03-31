Migrant labourers will be provided all basic facilities: Errabelli

By | Published: 12:03 am

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the State government would fulfil the basic needs of migrant workers and directed the officials to take steps to this effect. He also said that the government would purchase each grain of paddy produced in the State. He held a review meeting with the officials on measures being taken to check the spread of the novel Coronavirus, issues concerning migrant workers, procurement of paddy, maize and other issues, at the collectorate here on Monday.

Addressing the officials, he said that the he would try to get ventilators for the government hospital in Bhupalpally and directed the officials to provide protective gear for the medical staff. “While a total of 50 persons returned from abroad, 48 of them were put under home quarantine. Two others are in the other districts,” he said and added that 14 others who maintained close contact with them were also put in quarantine at Singareni Area Hospital, Chityal CHC and Haritha Kakatiya.

After coming to know about the availability of the vegetables and essential commodities, he said that cases under PD Act would be booked against those who try to hoard the commodities besides imposing huge fines.

Stating that the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, had taken a historic decision by announcing that the State government would purchase each grain of paddy and maize by paying the minimum support price (MSP), he said that they were expecting that 1.76 lakh tonnes of paddy production from the district. “We are also expecting 39,000 tonnes of maize for this season in the district,” he added.

According to officials, a total of 4,007 migrant workers from Chhattishgarh and Maharashtra had arrived in the district. A majority of them were staying in Mahadevpur mandal. Local MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, District Collector Abdul Azeem and others attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .