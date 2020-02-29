Migrant staffer commits suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: A migrant worker from Odisha was found hanging in the hotel where he was working at Himayathnagar in Narayanaguda in the early hours of Friday.

The man, Srikanth(30), migrated to the city three years ago and since then, was working as a waiter in the hotel. He stayed in the workers’ portion on the third floor.

According to the police, he was suspected to be depressed over family problems and hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the banquet hall of the hotel. His co-workers found him dead and informed the hotel management. No suicide note was found.

