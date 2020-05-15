Migrant workers abandoned by travel agency on road in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:43 pm

Hyderabad: Around 50 persons, including migrant workers and their families, were allegedly abandoned by a travel agency near Keyes High School in Secunderabad here on Friday.

They belong to Odisha and had booked a bus with the travel agency in the city to return to their native place.

They had also paid an advance amount to the travel agency who asked them to wait at a pick up point near Keyes High School in the morning on Friday.

Several families including women and children came to the pick up point with their baggage and were waiting for the bus. Even after several hours, neither the bus came nor did the travel agency respond to their calls the migrant workers have been waiting helpless since then.

The Gopalpuram police said no complaint was lodged.

