Migrant workers clash with cops, damage vehicles in Gujarat  

Ahmedabad: Demanding immediate travel arrangements, migrant workers on Sunday hurled stones at the police and damaged vehicles on a national highway near Rajkot in Gujarat, police said

Some police personnel and a local journalist were injured in the incident that occurred in Shapar area near Rajkot, about 215 kms away from Ahmedabad. Rajkot (Rural) superintendent of police Balram Meena said 25 migrants were arrested, including a purported instigator, after identifying them through video footage of the incident.

“A group of agitated migrants resorted to vandalism by damaging vehicles on a national highway demanding arrangement from local authorities for return to their native states,” a police official said.

Meena said an FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and for attempt to commit culpable homicide.